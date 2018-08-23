Menu
SEMI FINALS: Wanderers player Brayden McKay at Kalka Shades. Michelle Gately
News

Men's hockey coaches discuss weekend's semi finals

Steph Allen
by
23rd Aug 2018 7:00 PM
HOCKEY: In this weekend's RHA semi finals, Wanderers men's and Southern Suburbs men's A1 teams will face off at Kalka Shades.

With Southern Suburbs currently sitting second on the ladder behind Wanderers, the match will be tight one leading into the following week's preliminary finals.

"At the moment, we're one of only a couple of teams capable of taking Wanderers down,” Southern Suburbs coach Nathan Christensen said.

"I'm hoping we make the final... if we play our best we are capable of making it.”

After this weekend, the loser of the 1v2 and winner of the 3v4 games will face off in the preliminary final.

There will be three weeks of finals before the grand final.

A win this week could see either team taking next week off and then heading straight into the grand finals.

"We'll go hard for the win,” Christensen said.

"I'll be out this weekend with a tore groin... I haven't played in a few weeks, but other than that everyone else should be fit and ready.

"We're just trying to fine-tune a few things towards the end of the season like goal scoring and corners.

"It's going to take a big effort from every player to take these guys down so our whole team needs to step up and come together.”

Wanderers coach Aaron Harmsworth said after winning the CQ League Final just gone, his team is confident in taking out this weekend's semis.

"We have a couple of people out but have pretty good depth and people ready to fill those shoes,” he said.

"If Souths have a full strength team they will certainly be hard to handle.

"We will mainly focus on our conversions and circle penetrations as we enter it a lot and don't have a lot of success out of it.

"It's about getting more success out of that when we're in it and getting short corners, shots on goals and goals scored.”

Harmsworth said the team has talent in goal scoring, counter-attacking and keeping speed.

"If they do present us with opportunities to counter attack... we're good at taking those opportunities.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

