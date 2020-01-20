Menu
DRIVING FORCE: Rockhampton’s Division 1 team captain Tim McMaster tees off against Emu Park yesterday. Pictures: Allan Reinikka
Sport

Men’s pennants ‘good for CQ golf as a whole’

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
20th Jan 2020 7:30 AM
GOLF: Tim McMaster is loving his first foray into pennants.

The 25-year-old is captain of the Rockhampton Division 1 team, which is competing in the inaugural Keppel Zone interclub competition.

Rockhampton hosted Emu Park yesterday in the second match of round one, with Division 1 and 2 teams going head to head on the fairways.

Emu Park’s Wyley Ince watches his drive down the fairway. Picture: Allan Reinikka.
Yeppoon beat Rockhampton in the pennants opener last weekend and McMaster was hoping his side would record their first win yesterday.

“This week at home we’re expecting to play well,” he said before the seven-member teams teed off at lunchtime.

“It would be really good to come out and play a good round of golf here.

Rockhampton’s Richie Pershouse on course yesterday.
“If we can get some decent points on the board here we can get a bit of a roll going.

“We have a few weeks off after this match and then we play Yeppoon here and that will be a big one.

“If we can get some confidence going into that one it would be great.”

McMaster said the introduction of pennants was “good for CQ golf as a whole”.

He said it would encourage players to want to get better so they could be part of it.

Emu Park’s Brendan Cooper swings into action in the pennants match at Rockhampton. Picture: Allan Reinikka.
He said there were also some exciting opportunities being touted, including the prospect of the winning team here playing the winner of the Gladstone Zone and the possibility of a CQ team being selected to play northern or southern rivals.

McMaster loves the mental challenge of golf and said pennants offered something else again.

“Because it’s matchplay, you’re facing your opponent rather than the course,” he said.

“It’s that different mentality and I’m really enjoying it.”

