Mental health a top priority at Veteran's forum

National Party MP and Veterans' Affairs Minister, Darren Chester with MP Michelle Landry speaking with veterans at the meeting at the Yeppoon RSL.

YEPPOON RSL sub-branch President Paul Lancaster says the government has made some good "inroads” to fixing some of the common issues raised by veterans.

A veteran's forum was held at the club on Wednesday and Mr Lancaster commended the government representatives.

"We were talking about people who are not public servants, they are ex-service people so they understand our needs,” Mr Lancaster said.

Previously the common issues raised were the length of time it took for the appropriate department to get back to someone after they have lodged an issue, especially when it come to urgent matters like mental health and suicides.

"They have now fixed that and they look into it immediately,” he said.

White cards are now being issued for mental health as well, which shows they are trying to address the issue Mr Lancaster said.

More than 50 ex-service people and women attended the meeting.

Mr Lancaster said it went "really good”.

"I think the general feeling of those present there was a air of positiveness,” he said.

"The minster came across as genuine and caring and he has surrounded himself with people who know what they were doing, he is only new and has only been in the role for 12 months.”

Mr Lancaster congratulated Capricornia MP Michelle Landry for her hard work and lobbying.

"To give credit where it's due.... there has been more ministerial visits in the region during her term in Parliament,” he said.

"If you local member is active and banging on doors in Canberra and in that regard I think Michelle has done well.”

And having a club that is not in the big cities or large regional cities, it is also nice to feel acknowledged.

Mr Lancaster said forums like last weeks are "extremely beneficial”.

"We have blokes who still have issues post Vietnam... when they live in the region they sometimes feel like they are forgotten,” he said.

"The fact someone shows up who is important... it makes them feel important too, especially for people who have mental health issues.”

The RSL sub-branches are integral part of society.

Mr Lancaster said there is hundreds of members in Yeppoon.

"People tend to forget we are still active,” he said.

"The RSL has been there since 1922, its the one with the political pull and the financial capacity to assist members and its provides great benefits.

"They just look after their own, it's always is a safe place to go.”

As for the Yeppoon RSL, locals can also look forward to some "good homely tucker at a good price” coming soon.

After the Poppies Restaurant closed more than 12 months ago, the club have been doing some work on the kitchen to re-open it.

It is hoped to be opened before ANZAC Day.

There will be RSL style good including your bangers and mash and parmigianas.

"A good feed at a good price,” Mr Lancaster said.

