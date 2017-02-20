Mental Health advocate in line for award

MADISON Dyer is a born leader.

The Rockhampton woman may only be in her teens, but she already has a long list of impressive accomplishments.

Maddy was a school captain, prefect and music captain at Rockhampton High School and was awarded the 2016 Rockhampton Regional Council Young Citizen of the Year.

She has won numerous awards recognising her commitment to the area of mental health and received the Earl Duus Memorial Award at the 2015 Queensland Mental Health Week achievement awards.

Maddy is a passionate advocate for mental health, particularly for young carers and used the prize money from her Mental Health Week award to help build community resilience for mental health awareness.

In her final year of secondary schooling, and during a gap year in 2016, she became a youth reference leader with Rockhampton Headspace providing support and leadership in a range of different youth programs.

The young achiever may have to make some more room in her trophy cabinet after being named a semi-finalist of the BB Print Leadership Award in the prestigious Queensland Young Achiever Awards.

The finalists of the BB Print Leadership Award will be determined on Wednesday, March 8.