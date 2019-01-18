Mental health, drug use set to be hot topics at health forum

CAPRICORNIA MP, Michelle Landry, is sending an open invitation to Central Queensland to attend a forum with Federal Health Minister, Greg Hunt.

Ms Landry is hoping to see a large public turn out.

"As they say, there is nothing more important than our health,” Ms Landry said

"I have called Minister Hunt up to Rocky so he can discuss with locals the great leaps forward we are making in the health space and so that he can hear about what the local issues are here in person.

Ms Landry believes community input into federal health policy is important as CQ faces localised health issues.

"Every region has their own unique circumstances and while hospital funding is increasing and more life-saving drugs are being subsidised by the PBS, there are always things that can be done better.” Ms Landry said.

"We know that more is needed in the mental health and drug dependency areas and I will certainly be in the Minister's ear about these, however there is no substitute for hearing from the horse's mouth.

"Please book your place and come along.”

The free forum will take place at 3pm on Monday at the Empire Hotel conference room.

Bookings can be made at trybooking.com/baiad