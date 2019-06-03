Mental health funding taking load off emergency departments

A CASH injection in to mental health community support services will take the growing load off emergency departments across Central Queensland if the plan comes to fruition.

Anglicare Central Queensland and Bridges Aligned Services were recipients of almost $10million dollars in State Government money to roll out services over five years.

Jenny Smith Anglicare CQ's mental health coordinator, based in Emerald, explained the benefit of receiving mental health support in a community setting.

"The hospital system is crucial in the care role, but the benefit of community mental health is that we're able to work with people to identify their goals,” Ms Smith said.

She said the difference was inpatient treatment at hospitals was clinical and community care was not.

"The hospital is the medical model and ours is very much strength based,” Ms Smith said.

"It's helping people find what their strengths, helping them set goals and find out what their recovery is.

"For example, A huge goal for someone with mental illness is figuring out how to get out of the house for the first time in a few years.”

Ms Smith hoped the funding would also help Anglicare continue to reduce stigma around mental health in rural and remote areas.

She said progress was being made but there was still a long way to go in those areas.

"We have reduced it to a degree but still, people are frightened about mental health,” Ms Smith said.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga Jann Houley

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said the state funding for Central Queensland was apart of a sizable investment across the state and she was glad Anglicare would be the primary provider.

"This funding is part of our $227million investment over five years to community-based mental health service providers across Queensland. More funding will be allocated to deliver community-based mental health services in coming years,” Mrs Lauga said.

"I'm pleased to announce Anglicare Central Queensland will support individuals living with a severe mental illness to better take part in every day life, and to provide a range of positive group activities designed to increase social participation.”

Bridges Aligned Services will be tasked with providing mental health assistance to those transitioning from the correctional system.

Mrs Lauga said this particular service would be instrumental in saving lives.

"These services are critical for many people living in our communities and will actually save lives,” she said.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke is very happy about new funding for the new Rockhampton Art Gallery. Barry O'Rourke

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke said it was part of the State Government's commitment to provide on the ground care right across the state.

"We believe every Queenslander should get the best quality mental health care no matter which region they live in,” he said.

"Helping vulnerable Queenslanders who require these services to live healthy and dignified lives is a priority for this government.”

Anglicare Central Queensland chief executive Suzie Christensen was excited to be among those to roll out the services in partnership with the local hospital and health service.

"Our joint approach to working with people in our communities will incorporate the unique value of peer support workers and an increased availability of dialectical behaviour therapy, along with creative expression groups all aimed at supporting each person on their recovery journey,” she said.