Mental health worker appeals ‘excessive force’ penalty

A senior, well-trained, medical professional has won an appeal against being demoted after having used excessive force against a mental health patient.

Benjamin Derek Roper was, until recently, employed by the Central Queensland Hospital and Health Services as a clinical nurse and worked at the Central Queensland Mental Health, Alcohol and Other Drugs Services unit.

He was involved in the treatment and supervision of patients with mental illness.

Industrial Commissioner John Dwyer wrote in his decision about the appeal that Mr Roper had extensive experience and was a well-trained practitioner.

“It goes without saying that some of these patients (mental health) can be, and were, at times violent in their behaviours,” he said.

In the decision published on April 9, 2021, the facts of the matter were set out.

Early into Mr Roper’s shift on New Year’s Eve 2019, a patient made an unprovoked physical assault on Mr Roper by attempting to punch him as they passed in a corridor.

Because of the patient’s behaviours on this morning, he was moved to a high dependency unit so he could have better supervision.

About an hour after the transfer, Mr Roper was summoned to help other staff with this patient because he had become upset.

After initially settling down the patient using appropriate de-escalation techniques, the patient then suddenly became aggressive again and attempted to strike Mr Roper with a chair.

The CCTV footage showed Mr Roper appropriately engaged in a defensive manoeuvre by blocking the patient’s action with his arms and convinced the patient to drop the chair.

The patient then turned away from Mr Roper, who was about one to 1.5 metres away, and two other staff members, who were one to two metres away from the patient.

Mr Roper then decided to exercise his powers of restraint and called for assistance from another staff member who didn’t help.

Mr Roper stepped across the gap between him and the patient and attempted to physically restrain the patient.

The patient struggled and resisted resulting in a tussle with Mr Roper.

A clinical nurse consultant then entered the room and directed the patient and Mr Roper stop and separate.

They did and the incident defused.

Mr Roper was found, after allegations and investigations, to have used excessive force and it was recommended he be penalised by a reduction in his employment classification (which meant a decrease in income) for 12 months and a consequential change in duties which excluded him being nominated as shift co-ordinator for six months.

Mr Roper appealed the allegation of misconduct as well as the penalty.

He did not dispute that he attempted to physically restrain the patient.

While CQHHS claimed Mr Roper used excessive force, Mr Roper claimed his actions were in accordance with the relevant policy and his authority to restrain patients under the Mental Health Act 2016.

Mr Dwyer said policy and legislation regulating the use of force to physically restrain patients in a mental health setting stated it was to only be used as a last resort.

He said the term “excessive force” in this context included a broad range of behaviours from deliberate or malicious harm inflicted by carers or nurses in the form of an assault, through to minor or brief physical restraint arising from, for example, a momentary lapse in judgment.

“It is not difficult to understand how Mr Roper might object to a finding of excessive force in these circumstances particularly when, in my view, his actions fall in the latter of these categories,” Mr Dwyer said.

“It is abundantly clear to me that Mr Roper was dealing with a volatile patient who was engaging in physically threatening behaviour.

“I have enormous sympathy for Mr Roper.

“Those who work in his industry are routinely subjected to such behaviour and they daily face the threat of serious assault.

“Mr Roper himself is all too aware of this, having been seriously assaulted some years ago in a similar setting.

“In my experience it is an all too common feature of this line of work.”

However, Mr Dwyer said policy and legislation stated maintaining the wellbeing, safety and dignity of patients was a matter of high priority with standards regulating physical restraint needing to be high and rigidly adhered to.

“It is my view that the restraint Mr Roper attempted was not his last resort,” he said.

“I do not think that there was anything malicious, negligent, or wilful about Mr Roper’s conduct.

“I am entirely convinced that given the stressful events immediately preceding the incident, Mr Roper had a momentary lapse in judgment.

“This is something that is common amongst most senior, competent, and well qualified professionals in all fields.

“It was a simple error in judgment in my view.”

Mr Dwyer said Mr Roper had no history of such conduct and his colleagues spoke positively and sympathetically of him.

Mr Dwyer found Mr Roper had used excessive force, but his penalty was unfair and unreasonable for the downgrading of his employment classification.

He found Mr Roper should have a short period of his seniority being stripped to allow him to reflect on his actions and be monitored (either formally or informally) while he worked.

