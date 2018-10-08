Health worker allegedly killed by patient

A MAN has been charged with murdering a mental health worker who was stabbed in the neck in Perth and managed to drive herself to a cafe before she died. The woman was visiting a patient on Saturday evening when she was attacked, then drove to Dome cafe in Rockingham for help and was rushed to Fiona Stanley Hospital but could not be saved.

The 37-year-old man will face Rockingham Magistrates Court later on Monday.

WA mental health minister Roger Cook confirmed the woman was a mental health worker employed by Neami National, which is contracted by the state government.

"This is a horrible set of circumstances and it is one that is almost impossible to fathom or even come to grips to understand, but we are continuing to support everyone in the situation," he told reporters on Monday.

Neami National chief executive Arthur Papakotsias said the organisation was offering counselling to its Rockingham rehabilitation and support team. "As police are investigating the circumstances that led to her death there is little more we can say at this point, other than to offer our sincere condolences to her family," he said.

It is not normal practice for a mental health worker to attend a home visit alone.

"We have very clear protocols in relation to home visits in these situations," Mr Cook said.

"It requires a couple of staff to be there at all times, it requires the logging of the address to make sure that we understand if there's been any issues associated with that particular address.

"Budget cuts have got nothing to do with this set of circumstances."

The Dome cafe posted on social media that will remain closed until Tuesday morning to give staff "time and space to collect their thoughts".