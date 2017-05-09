'Mentally unwell' woman at Rocky police station with petrol tin

"A MENTALLY unwell" woman has walked into Rockhampton police station with a canister of petrol and a lighter.

Police are trying to diffuse the situation, a Queensland Police Service (QPS) spokeswoman said.

Rockhampton police have called paramedics to transport the woman to a medical facility.

It is understood Queensland Fire and Emergency Service were initially called to the police station but they are no longer needed.

The QPS spokeswoman said the police report made no reference to threats or anyone being at risk of harm.