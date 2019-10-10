Mentor program benefiting teachers at new centre

TEACHERS in Central Queensland now have more direct and efficient training available for improving rural education.

Minister for Education Grace Grace attended Emerald North State School this morning to officially open its Centre for Learning and Wellbeing, which has been open since July.

The centre, a refurbished building referred to as CLAW for short, is designed mainly for teachers to have personal development sessions in town, rather than needing to drive elsewhere.

“This wonderful centre is making a positive impact on the lives of teachers, staff, students and families living and working in Emerald,” she said.

“We’ve invested $31.1 million over four years to deliver four centres in Mount Isa, Roma, Atherton and here in Emerald. There’s also a satellite service in Longreach.”

“The Emerald centre has supported 10 new positions, with staff supporting a network of 43 state schools in Central Queensland.”

During her visit, Ms Grace toured the centre and spoke with educators workshopping ‘Fierce Conversations’, the name of a licensed training program to do with having difficult or awkward interactions with staff, parents, or students.

Beginning teachers, mostly from Brisbane, then met Ms Grace and explained how they were adapting to life and work in a regional area, and how they were meeting the needs of children at Emerald North State School.

Ms Grace said the aim of the centre was to mentor beginning teachers, coach experienced ones, and build resilience in staff.

“This includes mentoring through face-to-face workshops and via technology.

“The centres also offer links to support services so that our staff, students and families can access the assistance they need.

“It was fantastic to watch a workshop in action today, helping Emerald-based beginning teachers.”

Principal Ms Neaton said the Emerald centre was making a positive difference for her staff and school kids.

“I can already see the benefits of the programs we run for Central Queensland staff.

“Being able to offer this kind of coaching and mentoring to remote and rural staff is great for their professional development and, ultimately, student outcomes.”

Ms Grace said she was impressed by the modern, more than $600,000 renovation of the building, and by the reception to the Centre so far.

“We’ve seen real enthusiasm from the schools about the centres.

“It’s a great way to come together and learn specific skills.

“And Emerald is a fantastic location to come together — it’s a great part of Queensland.”

Ms Grace continued to Borilla Community Kindergarten and Emerald State High School.

The centres are part of the government’s ‘advancing rural and remote education’strategy.

Before her trip to Emerald, Ms Grace announced an improved manual arts building for Blackwater State High School, work for which is expected to begin early next year and finish for the 2021 terms.

Ms Grace said the project features a classroom, junior and senior workshops, metal and timber stores, staffroom, design studio, amenities, seven welding bays, a loading bay and a covered link.

“This state-of-the-art building will be a game-changer for manual arts students, providing them with the modern facilities and equipment they need to succeed,” she said.

“We want all students, no matter where they live, to be given a world-class education.”