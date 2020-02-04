Mercedes driver hit with $2500 fine for speeding

A driver has been hit with a massive fine of almost $2500 after he was caught speeding on the Sturt Highway in NSW.

The driver was caught by Highway Patrol Police, who were on the roadside about 4.20pm on Saturday at Euston, near the Victorian border. They recorded the white Mercedes ML350 travelling at 99km/h in a 50km zone, according to a Facebook post from Traffic and Highway Patrol Command - NSW Police.

The police stopped the vehicle and the male driver, 50, from Sydney, who had a Class C drivers licence. The driver told the officers: "I don't understand, my English is not very good." He then called his wife, who acted as an interpreter.

The man had been en route to Perth and "appeared to be very fatigued", according to police.

The driver was handed an infringement notice for $2482 for exceeding the speeding limit by more than 45km/h. He was also issued six demerit points, and given a six month suspension of his driving privileges in NSW. Police said they couldn't remove the registration plates on the Mercedes as the driver was not the owner of the vehicle.

The post by NSW Highway Police has recieved a number of comments and more than 600 reactions on social media.

"Speed and warning signs are universal we have the European system," one man commented on the post.

"You have it in one … There is no need at all to be fluent in the native language of a country to be a competent driver," another commented.

But some commenters felt the driver may have made a simple mistake and may have just missed the speed limit sign.

"Hardly a hanging offence. This is not a suburban street. Quite rural. You miss a sign and bang, licence gone," one person said.

"The inattention and why sign was missed is maybe of a concern. Often these 50 limits extend way out of town for no valid reason. The landscape visual clues often lead you to believe you are in a derestricted zone."

"Just out of curiosity why did we have a highway sign posted at 50km/h," another man wondered. "Is this really a high way appropriate speed? Fair enough if it's a school zone or some other mitigating reasons but move the high way to an appropriate zone or stop calling it a highway."

What do you think? Have your say in the comments below.