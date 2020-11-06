Mercs, meth and Audis: Inside alleged thief’s luxury garage

Three Mercedes, two Audis and two Volkswagens are among a fleet of luxury vehicles that a southeast Queensland car thief allegedly stole.

Police have arrested a 33-year-old Gold Coast man for allegedly buying 10 luxury cars with stolen cheques.

Police allege the man would contact car owners - who were selling their vehicles online - to test drive and inspect the cars.

He would then purchase the cars by depositing stolen cheques via ATM into the owner's bank account, before leaving with the vehicle, police allege.

The cheques would then be rejected.

A missing purple Mercedes sedan (Queensland registration 405-YZJ) that was allegedly purchased with illegal cheques. Picture: Police Media

Police are still trying to locate two of the cars: a blue Volkswagen hatch (Queensland registration SGN-289) and a purple Mercedes sedan (Queensland registration 405-YZJ).

The alleged offender was arrested on Tuesday afternoon at a shopping complex in Biggera Waters.

Police seized a Volkswagen Golf, that contained a taser and quantities of the date rape drug GHB, and methylamphetamine.

The man has been charged with five counts of dishonestly obtaining property, four counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, three counts of breach of bail, two counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one count each of dishonestly applying property, dealing with identity documents, unlawful possession of a weapon, receiving tainted property and possessing tainted property.

He appeared in Southport Magistrates Court on November 4 and is due to appear again on November 9.

Police say the alleged offences occurred between July and October this year around Logan, Warner, Goodna and the Gold Coast.

Originally published as Mercs, meth and Audis: See inside alleged car thief's luxury garage