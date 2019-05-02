Merry, messy May day play at Rockhampton Botanic gardens
Hundreds of children got very messy at Rockhampton's Botanic gardens this morning, but their Mums and Dads didn't mind.
Playgroup Queensland hosted the Messy Playgroup as part of its Messy Play May celebrations.
The day began at 9am and went until noon.
Littlies got slimed, gooped and painted or just chilled out with new friends.
Other activities included shaving cream play, the chill out space, coloured spaghetti, Oobleck, playdough and play with words.