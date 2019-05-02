Menu
Elizabeth Ladewig, Clay and Ivy Payne get messy at the Botanic Gardens
Elizabeth Ladewig, Clay and Ivy Payne get messy at the Botanic Gardens
Merry, messy May day play at Rockhampton Botanic gardens

JANN HOULEY
by
2nd May 2019 6:00 AM
Hundreds of children got very messy at Rockhampton's Botanic gardens this morning, but their Mums and Dads didn't mind.

Playgroup Queensland hosted the Messy Playgroup as part of its Messy Play May celebrations.

Katie Edwards from Milestones Norman Gardens with Ava Bradley who goes to a Warraburra playgroup
Katie Edwards from Milestones Norman Gardens with Ava Bradley who goes to a Warraburra playgroup

The day began at 9am and went until noon.

Littlies got slimed, gooped and painted or just chilled out with new friends.

Senior firefighter Wayne Roser with Bailey Smythe at the Botanic Gardens
Senior firefighter Wayne Roser with Bailey Smythe at the Botanic Gardens

Other activities included shaving cream play, the chill out space, coloured spaghetti, Oobleck, playdough and play with words.

