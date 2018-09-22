Message in a bottle a happy surprise for caretaker

MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE: A message in a bottle from a Tasmanian school girl travelled 2,143kms, from Launceston to Shoalwater Bay. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

IT'S A thing of seafaring mystery: a message in a bottle landing upon a foreign shore.

This week, Shoalwater Bay Training Area caretaker, Warren Ramsden, north of Rockhampton, stumbled across a strange bottle on Freshwater Beach.

A method typically used by castaways as a beacon of distress, this particular letter came from an 11-year-old girl named Ella.

In the letter, Ella said she was a year six student from Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School in Launceston, Tasmania.

"Tasmania is a very scenic, beautiful place and I really like it,” the faded letter read.

MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE: Tasmanian school girl Ella,11, wrote this letter before sealing it in a bottle and sending it on an adventure on the high seas, all the way to Shoalwater Bay on the Queensland Coast.

"The population of Tasmania is roughly about 600,000.

"I live in a family of four. I have a brother called Tyson... in grade 12. I have a mum and dad.

"My mum works in the bakery department at a supermarket called Woolworths. My dad works from home.”

Ella discusses her love of sport including her favourite sport, netball.

MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE: Ella's letter travelled all the way from Launceston to Shoalwater Bay, a total of 2,143kms.

"I also enjoy dancing... because you can meet new friends and it's a fun way to get - .

"I hope you found out a little bit about me.

"I also hope you reply to this letter. From Ella.”

Shoalwater Bay Training Area's Major Joe Simpson emailed the school to let them know the letter had travelled over 2000kms from the Tasman to the Coral Sea.

"No date on the letter but the bottle was heavily corroded and showing signs of having been immersed in water for a couple of years at least,” Shoalwater Bay Training Area's Major Joe Simpson said.

"[Warren] had to break the bottle to recover the letter.”

MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE: Major Joe Simpson responded to a message in a bottle that washed ashore at Shoalwater Bay. The letter sent by 11 year-old Ella from Sacred Heart Catholic Primary in Launceston. Chris Ison ROK290917cfire2

Major Simpson signed off the email with a "hi” from his staff.

In April this year, another bottle was found at Tasmania's Regatta Point.

The sender was an 11-year-old Reece from Sacred Heart.

In May, another Sacred Heart bottle was found at Barney Point from a student named Alex.

The school confirmed at the time that students had released bottles for seven years, with three to five bottles returned each year.