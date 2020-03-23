Message to expecting mothers amid virus pandemic

Queensland Health say expecting mothers should not feel concerned about giving birth in its hospitals, despite the coronavirus pandemic unfolding. Photo: File

Queensland Health say expecting mothers should not feel concerned about giving birth in its hospitals, despite the coronavirus pandemic unfolding. Photo: File

QUEENSLAND Health say expecting mothers should not feel concerned about giving birth in the region's hospitals, despite the coronavirus pandemic unfolding.

The department has confirmed 22 people on the Sunshine Coast have tested positive to COVID-19, including the only death in the state.

Yesterday afternoon two more people between the ages of 19 and 76 were the latest confirmed cases in the region.

Queensland Health assured expecting mothers that the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service remain safe and world class.

It's understood if coronavirus expends the public health system, non-urgent surgery could be postponed to ensure increased capacity for urgency medical care.

Hospitals are prepared to triple emergency department capacity and double intensive care unit capacity when required.

Strategies would also be put in place to manage potential risk to a newborn if a woman with coronavirus gave birth while in her infectious period.

The Daily understands mothers and children will not necessarily be separated, but be determined on an individual basis based on disease severity, preference, pschyological wellbeing and feeding needs.

"We understand members of the community are concerned and anxious about recent cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in their community," a Queensland Health spokesman said.

"Queensland Health and our facilities are well-placed to handle all COVID-19 scenarios, alongside our State and Federal counterparts.

"Women and their families should not feel concerned about giving birth in our hospitals - our facilities remain safe. Our care remains world class.

"Appropriate infectious disease protocol remains in place, and our clinicians are among the most highly-trained in the world.

"Fever clinics, servicing and testing the most at risk of COVID-19 in the Queensland community, are largely located off-site or operating within emergency departments with the highest levels of infection control."