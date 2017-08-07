Message to US Marines: "Our hearts grieve with you"

FIFTY stars and 13 stripes flap in the breeze alongside the Australian and Queensland flags at Rockhampton's City Hall today - a mark of respect for the three missing Marines feared dead off the Capricorn Coast.

Rockhampton Regional Council this morning raised the United States flag at the Bolsover St base to let the US Marine Corps know they are in our thoughts and have our support following the horrific MV-22 Osprey crash near Shoalwater Bay on Saturday afternoon.

Acting Mayor Cherie Rutherford said the entire community's thoughts and prayers were with the US soldiers and their families.

"Through our shared history with the US military our region has forged a strong bond with the US servicemen and women who train in our region and our deepest sympathies go out to everyone that has been affected by this tragedy," Cr Rutherford said.

"Council has raised the United States flag at City Hall this morning in respect of those three marines feared dead in the crash and I want all of the US personnel here to know that our hearts grieve with you."