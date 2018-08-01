Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jarrod Lyle was loved on the Tour.
Jarrod Lyle was loved on the Tour.
Golf

‘An inspiration to all of us’: Love flows for Lyle from golf world

by AP. with staff writers
1st Aug 2018 2:01 PM

AUSTRALIAN golfer Jarrod Lyle has opted not to seek further treatment in his long fight against leukemia and will receive palliative care at home, his family announced late Tuesday.

Lyle, who won twice on the Nationwide Tour in 2008, was first diagnosed with leukemia as a teenager and suffered recurrences of the disease in 2012 and 2017.

He made an emotional comeback to the golf course during the 2013 Australian Masters in Melbourne before using a medical exemption to play on the US PGA Tour in 2015.

Lyle returned to Australia permanently to be with Briony and daughters Lusi and Jemma.

The 36-year-old is loved on the Tour, and messages of support have already begun to flow from around the world.

Related Items

golf jarrod lyle us pga tour

Top Stories

    Cap Coast's biggest accommodation group under new management

    premium_icon Cap Coast's biggest accommodation group under new management

    News ENTERPRISE consisting of three Yeppoon brands has big plans ahead.

    Global traveller opens tourism business in Rocky

    premium_icon Global traveller opens tourism business in Rocky

    Travel MARISSA Titmarsh fell into the industry and has never looked back.

    Battle looms for Capricornia at next Federal election

    premium_icon Battle looms for Capricornia at next Federal election

    News "We produce more gas than Qatar now, but we're not wealthy."

    Controlled burn causes smoke hazards in Rockhampton

    Controlled burn causes smoke hazards in Rockhampton

    Community QFES are conducting hazard reduction burns to protect community

    Local Partners