‘Messed-up’ plan for Walker’s character

Paul Walker in a scene from Fast and Furious 7. Universal Pictures

Fast and Furious fans have been left angered over plans to bring back late Paul Walker's character Brian O'Connor.

The character was given an emotional send-off in Furious 7 after the actor died in a car crash in 2013.

But it's now been claimed Brian could be coming back to the franchise for the ninth instalment, which comes out next year, The Sun reports.

Earlier this week, film insider Daniel Richtman teased the news on Twitter.

"Just got a new casting grid for something and with it some big news that are sure to be controversial. Not sure how I feel about it myself but we'll see," he wrote.

He followed up the tweet with: "It's been long enough. They are bringing back Paul Walker's character, Brian to FF9."

Paul Walker played Brian in Fast and the Furious before his untimely death.

However, the decision hasn't gone down well with avid fans, who slammed his return as "messed up".

One wrote: "It's still so messed up to me that they're bringing Paul Walker's character back with CGI for Fast and Furious 9 … like it's honestly disrespectful to me like let the character be of Paul Walker isn't here to do it."

A second said: "Completely undermining the ending of Fast 7 and Paul himself. Disgraceful."

Another commented: "This is not only unnecessary but absolutely distasteful and disgraceful."

A fourth added: "So they're bringing Paul Walker back for Fast and Furious 9. You're now gonna have to put a stip in your will not to be digitally reincarnated which is like something out of Black Mirror."

Paul Walker and Vin Diesel became great friends while filming the franchise. Picture: AP Photo/Universal Pictures, Jaimie Trueblood

And while some fans disagree with the filmmakers' rumoured decision, others believe it will work.

A fan commented: "Fast and furious 9 with paul walker CGI that will be cool! #FastAndFurious #paulwalker."

Paul Walker died during production for Furious 7, so his final shots were filmed with the help of CGI and his brothers, Cody and Caleb.

Cody Walker, brother of Paul, beside a mosaic tribute to his late brother. Picture: Janine Eastgate

It's unconfirmed in what capacity Brian will feature in the film if he does return, but Jordana Brewster - his character's wife - is returning as Mia Toretto.

Paul was 40 when he died in a car crash.

The Porsche he was travelling in crashed into a concrete lamp post and tree at high speed before catching fire, killing him and his friend Roger Rodas, who was driving.

The actor passed away from trauma and burns, leaving his family and film co-stars bereft.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission