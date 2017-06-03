25°
'Messy looking' men steal $1200 of goods in North Rocky

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 3rd Jun 2017 12:04 PM Updated: 2:25 PM
UPDATE 2.10pm: TWO men ran out of a store in North Rockhampton with $1200 of stolen goods this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman has confirmed the shop steal took place at Repco on Yaamba Rd.

She said the offence took place at 11.30am and the men stole four sound system head units worth $1200.

The spokeswoman said a witness saw the men hop into a gold Ford Falcon driven by a woman and car travelled north.

The men are described as between 25-30 with long hair, "messy looking", and wearing dark clothes.

Investigations continue.

 

12.05pm: POLICE are on the look out for two males and a woman who reportedly have run from a shop with $1200 of goods.

Reports indicate the woman is large in size and had blonde hair. She is believed to be with two caucasian males wearing hoodies and sunglasses - one has a mohawk.

It is believed the group have run to a gold Ford Falcon sedan with the stolen items.

Reports indicate the trio stole $1200 of goods from Repco.

Last seen heading in a northerly direction along Yaamba Rd.

Topics:  repco shop steal theft

