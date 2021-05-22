Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Chris Cedar of the Mackay Meteors, against Rockhampton. PICTURE: Matthew Forrest
Chris Cedar of the Mackay Meteors, against Rockhampton. PICTURE: Matthew Forrest
Basketball

Meteors blast past Rockets at home in last-quarter shootout

Matthew Forrest
22nd May 2021 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A fourth quarter explosion has secured a Mackay victory in the first home game of the new season.

With the game played in front of a capacity home crowd, Rockhampton got within two points before the Meteors pulled away to win 95-81.

Coach Joel Khalu said he was happy with how the team stayed composed in a tense final quarter.

“Basketball is a game of runs, Rockhampton has guys who can shoot the ball so one thing with our group is that we know they’re never out of it,” he said.

“Even when we’re up 10 or 15 they’re never out of it, but I had confidence in our group to get out of that situation, we just had to make some adjustments defensively.”

Bradley Rasmussen, Chris Cedar and Jerron Jamerson. PICTURE: Matthew Forrest
Bradley Rasmussen, Chris Cedar and Jerron Jamerson. PICTURE: Matthew Forrest

The Meteors did not play any pre-season games, but Khalu said the side was building chemistry and it was evident against the Rockets.

“We’re slowly but surely figuring out how to play together,” he said.

“It’s a team product and how the individuals contribute to it, we have a bunch of local guys who understand the role they’ve got to do.”

Khalu praised strong individual performances, with Chris Cedar scoring 24 points, including four threes in the second half, and Jerron Jamerson scoring 21 points.

Jerron Jamerson for Mackay Meteors against Rockhampton Rockets. Picture: Matthew Forrest
Jerron Jamerson for Mackay Meteors against Rockhampton Rockets. Picture: Matthew Forrest

But Khalu said he was ecstatic with the defensive efforts of forward Viliami Foketi.

“Viliami Foketi was outstanding defensively,” he said.

“In the third quarter, his pressure on the ball carrier, taking the game by the horns was really good.

“We have outstanding individual talent, from Jerron Jamerson to Manny Malou, to Chris Cedar, Viliami as well.”

Matthew Adekponya for Mackay Meteors against Rockhampton Rockets. Picture: Matthew Forrest
Matthew Adekponya for Mackay Meteors against Rockhampton Rockets. Picture: Matthew Forrest

The Meteors will face the Rockets next week, with the game scheduled to be played in Rockhampton.

Cedar said he was wary of the home-crowd advantage that Rockhampton possessed.

“Away crowds are always tough to play in front of, coming back home you feel the energy on your side, we got a little excited at times,” Cedar said.

“I’ve played 13 years in this league, and I think I’ve won in Rockhampton once, this is going to be one of those times we need to bring the energy and our best to win.”

More Stories:

Former MVP returns to Mackay side after international stint

Basketball champions: Queensland takes title in Mackay
'Eyes on the prize': Meteors shoot for NBL1 title

bestofmackaysport mackay meteors whatson
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your guide: What’s on around the grounds this weekend

        Premium Content Your guide: What’s on around the grounds this weekend

        Sport Rocky River Run, Freestyle Kings Live and Capras home games headline the action.

        CUTE PICS: Romp in the Park at Kershaw gardens

        Premium Content CUTE PICS: Romp in the Park at Kershaw gardens

        News Take a look at the cute photos we took at Rockhampton’s Romp in the Park 2021.

        CQ’s top tourism spots competed for top tourism awards

        Premium Content CQ’s top tourism spots competed for top tourism awards

        News A Central Queensland town’s top leaders have discussed what being a finalist for a...

        Motorcyclist suffers serious injury after falling into creek

        Premium Content Motorcyclist suffers serious injury after falling into creek

        News A motorbike rider has suffered injuries after clipping a guardrail and falling into...