Hockey: Southern Suburbs' Aleesha Spyve.
Meteors defeat Southern Suburbs in CQ Hockey League Finals

Steph Allen
by
13th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOCKEY: Southern Suburbs men's A-grade have conceded defeat in this year's CQ Hockey League finals after being beaten 4-1 by Meteors.

After a series of quick goals by the opposition, the team's confidence was shaken and they diverted their attention to attacking in the final moments.

"We weren't 100 per cent full strength,” coach Nathan Christensen said.

"We didn't capitalise on a few opportunities.”

Despite Southern Suburbs scoring first in the first half, Meteors quickly retaliated.

Then early in the second half, Christensen was brought off from the centre with a groin tear.

With less numbers and their opposition growing hungry, the team was rattled.

"They got a quick goal after that and then another couple which buried us a little bit,” Christensen said.

"We dropped our heads a bit and didn't step up.

"They got a roll on us.

"It was 3-1 with 10 minutes to go so there was no point in defending a loss so we pushed everything in attack.”

Despite the loss, Christensen said the team will be putting it behind them and focusing on the local league championships in a couple weeks' time.

"It looks like we're cemented in second place for that,” he said.

"We will be up against Wanderers in the first week in two weeks' time.

"We'll focus on converting goals and fine tuning things.

"At this time of the season we need to knuckle down on more technical things like finishing goals off and getting set plays sorted.”

