Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Meth addict caught with drugs 12 days after bail release

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
24th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRUG addict busted with commercial quantity of methamphetamines was out on the streets for 12 days before he reoffended by being in possession of more drugs.

Allen Michael Franklin was 33 years old when police raided his Telina residence on March 12, 2019, and found four clip seal bags containing 6.65g meth – 4.29g purity – along with 84 pseudoephedrine tablets, straws, $1890 cash, a glass pipe, used syringe and a taser disguised as a torch.

He was remanded in custody for 95 days, and then 12 days after being released on bail, he was intercepted driving unlicensed on Dawson Rd and was in possession of 2.64g meth and $765 cash.

Franklin pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton on February 21 to one count of possession over two grams of a dangerous drug, two counts of possessing dangerous drugs, one of possessing a weapon, one of damaging evidence with intent, possess utensils, possess syringe not properly disposed, two counts of possessing ­suspected proceeds of crime, one drive unlicensed as a ­repeat offender and one ­possession of property ­suspected used in a drug offence.

Crown prosecutor Tiffany Lawrence said Franklin had a significant history for drug ­offending with his first drug conviction in Gladstone ­Magistrates Court in 2003.

“To date, he has not addressed his issues with one intoxicating substance or another,” she said.

The court heard Franklin started drinking alcohol at age 12 and smoking marijuana and meth in his early teens.

He managed to give drugs up for a period, but resorted back to alcohol.

His criminal history is eight pages long and involves 47 convictions for assault ­occasioning bodily harm, breaching bail, wilful damage and drugs.

Justice Graeme Crow said Franklin, who hadn’t seen his seven-year-old son in four years, would ruin his son’s life if he bonded with the child while using meth.

He said Franklin, at worst, was injecting up to three grams of meth a day, along with ­consuming “significant amounts of alcohol”.

Justice Crow said when police raided Franklin’s home, they asked him for the pin for his phone, but it didn’t work and Franklin requested he get it back to try other combinations.

He said Franklin was given the phone and he snapped it in half.

Justice Crow sentenced Franklin to three years prison, declared 334 days presentence custody and set parole release at March 20, 2020. He was also disqualified from driving for three months.

meth amphetamine tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coach: PNG trip great experience for young Capras

        premium_icon Coach: PNG trip great experience for young Capras

        Sport ‘Seventeen of the 20 we played had never played in PNG against the Hunters’

        UPDATE: 19 year-old killed in motorcycle crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: 19 year-old killed in motorcycle crash

        News The person was treated for critical injuries

        Meet the team behind Australia’s most well behaved pets

        premium_icon Meet the team behind Australia’s most well behaved pets

        Pets & Animals A dynamic duo of dog behaviourists know how to help.