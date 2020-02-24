Meth addict caught with drugs 12 days after bail release

A DRUG addict busted with commercial quantity of methamphetamines was out on the streets for 12 days before he reoffended by being in possession of more drugs.

Allen Michael Franklin was 33 years old when police raided his Telina residence on March 12, 2019, and found four clip seal bags containing 6.65g meth – 4.29g purity – along with 84 pseudoephedrine tablets, straws, $1890 cash, a glass pipe, used syringe and a taser disguised as a torch.

He was remanded in custody for 95 days, and then 12 days after being released on bail, he was intercepted driving unlicensed on Dawson Rd and was in possession of 2.64g meth and $765 cash.

Franklin pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton on February 21 to one count of possession over two grams of a dangerous drug, two counts of possessing dangerous drugs, one of possessing a weapon, one of damaging evidence with intent, possess utensils, possess syringe not properly disposed, two counts of possessing ­suspected proceeds of crime, one drive unlicensed as a ­repeat offender and one ­possession of property ­suspected used in a drug offence.

Crown prosecutor Tiffany Lawrence said Franklin had a significant history for drug ­offending with his first drug conviction in Gladstone ­Magistrates Court in 2003.

“To date, he has not addressed his issues with one intoxicating substance or another,” she said.

The court heard Franklin started drinking alcohol at age 12 and smoking marijuana and meth in his early teens.

He managed to give drugs up for a period, but resorted back to alcohol.

His criminal history is eight pages long and involves 47 convictions for assault ­occasioning bodily harm, breaching bail, wilful damage and drugs.

Justice Graeme Crow said Franklin, who hadn’t seen his seven-year-old son in four years, would ruin his son’s life if he bonded with the child while using meth.

He said Franklin, at worst, was injecting up to three grams of meth a day, along with ­consuming “significant amounts of alcohol”.

Justice Crow said when police raided Franklin’s home, they asked him for the pin for his phone, but it didn’t work and Franklin requested he get it back to try other combinations.

He said Franklin was given the phone and he snapped it in half.

Justice Crow sentenced Franklin to three years prison, declared 334 days presentence custody and set parole release at March 20, 2020. He was also disqualified from driving for three months.