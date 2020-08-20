Meth addict jumps back fence trying to flee police

A MAN previously convicted for possessing 30grams of methamphetamines ran away from police when they rocked up to a Central Queensland house to arrest another man who was wanted on a warrant.

Leigh Adrian Willersdorf, 30, pleaded guilty on August 12 in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton to one count of possessing a dangerous drug in excess of two grams.

The charge was laid after he was found in possession of 4.526gs.

The court heard police had attended a Boyne Island address on November 3, 2019, to take a man wanted on a return to prison warrant back into custody.

Willersdorf was at the address and ran when police arrived.

Police chased him over the back fence and Willersdorf threw his camouflaged backpack on a garden shed roof in the neighbour’s backyard.

Willersdorf was detained and the backpack retrieved, with police finding a black zip case inside the backpack containing drug paraphernalia and utensils such as straws, pipes and scales.

Inside was 4.526g of meth in a clip-seal bag worth $750 and $3400.

Willersdorf’s bail was revoked on February 28, 2020.

Defence barrister Tom Polley said the father-of-five first turned to drugs when he was 18 years old when his daughter was still born.

“He leant towards it as a clutch,” he said.

Mr Polley said Willersdorf became dependant on meth throughout his adult life.

He said his client had worked on and off over the years with the “calling of the drug” leading him to failing in employment.

Mr Polley said while in custody, Willersdorf had completed many courses aimed at staying away from drugs, completed a relapse prevention plan and attended Narcotics Anonymous meetings.

Justice Graeme Crow said Willersdorf’s criminal record had many drug convictions starting on 2007 and convictions recorded in Rockhampton, Mackay, Longreach and Gladstone including a sentence in Mackay Supreme Court in 2013 for possessing a commercial quantity – 30gs – of meth.

“You have chosen your love for this drug over your children in the past,” he said.

Justice Crow sentenced Willersdorf to two years prison, cumulative on a six-month suspended sentence he received in Gladstone Magistrates Court, declared 166 days presentence custody and parole release set for December 27, 2020.