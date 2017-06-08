Meth addict sells tainted copper for $1299

A MAN caught up in crime due to his drug addiction sold stolen cooper wire to a scrap metal business for $1299.

Anuisha John Bone, 28, was supported by his parents as he pleaded guilty to 11 charges in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 1.

The charges including driving while disqualified, driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, receiving tainted property, drug possession, possession of a firearm and a knife.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said 70 metres of copper wiring had been stolen from near BHP's Norwich Mine in March.

She said on March 19, Bone and another person received $1299 for selling 25 metres of copper wiring to a scrap metal business in Emerald.

This offence was only the latest in a string of offences Bone was penalised for.

He was caught driving while disqualified on January 8 after police witnessed him drive over the Neville Hewitt Bridge and followed him, and then again on March 9 when he drove to McDonalds at Glenmore at 3.30am because "he was hungry”.

"It (the bridge) was his fourth offence so the vehicle was impounded," Ms Marsden said.

Bone had been caught driving unlicensed in 2015, disqualified for six months in January 2016 and then drove two days later leading to a two-year disqualification period.

"He is now in range for jail (term) for the driving offences alone," she added.

Police found a knife in a backpack during a search at McDonalds.

Six days later, police conducted a search of Bone's Berserker residence where a police dog found a black bag containing two bags with 1.2 gram of methamphetamines.

A Winchester rifle was found wrapped in a swag in the garage along with two ammunition rounds, a pipe inside a glasses case and digital scales inside a leather case.

Police also found two more pipes and scales on a table inside.

Defence lawyer Grant Cagney said Bone, a qualified refrigeration mechanic and roofer, was now working at his parents catering business to stay away from the drugs scene and had been cleaning the rifle for a friend.

The court heard Bone received a suspended sentence of four months, operational for two years the last time he was in court which he breached with these offences.

"Mr Bone isn't someone that isn't so far gone that he is lost," Mr Cagney said.

"He has the support of his family."

Magistrate Catherine Benson said Bone had an "extremely troubling" history.

"It would appear you have no regards for authority or rules," she said.

"I note your parents are here today supporting you. I could only imagine the stress they are going through as a result of these matters."

She ordered the suspended sentence be activated and imposed a four-month jail term for the driving offences, along with a head sentence of six months for all others and a restitution of $649.80 for the copper wire be paid.