A long-term drug addict took himself out to the Simpson Desert to rid himself of his methamphetamine addiction, only to turn to marijuana as a substitute which landed him in hot water for producing a dangerous drug.

Levret Kai Smith pleaded guilty on June 17 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of producing a dangerous drug, possessing a dangerous drug, possessing a document which contained instructions on how to produce a dangerous drug, possess drug utensils, possessing items used to produce a dangerous drug and possessing a weapon.

Police found him with the two plants, not yet mature enough for harvesting, along with all the other items on December 7 in Rockhampton.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said Smith’s criminal record showed drugs, “sadly”, were a “centrepiece of Smith’s life”.

“It seems to be the core of his offending,” he said.

The court heard Smith had served time in prison for assault in 2016 and drugs in 2018.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran said his client had spoken to practitioners about his anger management issues and they had been linked to knocks on the head while growing up, and he was addressing these issues.

“(Smith) took himself out to the Simpson Dessert for a while after the assault,” he said.

Mr McGowran said Smith had done so to get over his drug addiction.

He said Smith had been using marijuana since, “to a large extent to get off meth”.

Mr McGowran said Smith was unemployed and was a heavy smoker, so grew plants for his habit.

He said Smith was unaware possessing a crossbow was an offence.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said Smith’s history was concerning, showing drug convictions back to 1996.

She sentenced him to nine months prison, wholly suspended and operational for 18 months, along with a $300 fine. Convictions were recorded.

Originally published as Meth addict’s Simpson Desert mission to kick habit