High on ice, this driver was in drug counselling when caught

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
2nd Jul 2020 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:42 PM
A STATION hand was intercepted driving in Rockhampton with methamphetamines and marijuana in his system.

Jeremiah Carbine, 20, pleaded guilty on June 29 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drug driving and one of driving while unlicensed - repeat unlicensed driver.

Police prosecutor Casparus Schoeman said police intercepted Carbine driving a black Holden sedan on Main St, Park Avenue, about 5.50pm on March 20.

He said Carbine was unable to produce a drivers licence and tested positive for drugs in his system.

Tests revealed he had meth and marijuana in his system.

Defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said his client, who worked as a station hand, was doing drug counselling as part of parole for other offending.

Magistrate Cameron Press ordered Carbine to pay $850 in fines and disqualified him from driving for four months.

"You must make sure you do something about your drug usage," he said.

"Otherwise you will end up having your licence taken off you for longer periods of time."

Traffic convictions were recorded.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

        Your questions about new Morning Bulletin format answered

        Fate of the CQUni Yeppoon campus revealed

        Where Livingstone residents want budget dollars spent

        Fly Brisbane to Rockhampton for $99

