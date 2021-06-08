Meth and marijuana driver jailed for third drug drive

A repeat drug driver was found in possession of drugs in gold cylinder and drug utensils when police raided his residence.

Three months later, David Shaquille Lister had methamphetamine and marijuana in his system when he was intercepted driving on Moores Creek Road, Norman Gardens.

Lister, 24, pleaded guilty on May 28 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing a dangerous drug, possess a mobile phone suspected used in a drug crime, possessing a drug utensil and one count of drug driving while on a provisional licence.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police executed a search warrant on a Stamford Street, Berserker, on October 29, and located 27.4g of marijuana in an open gold cylinder in dresser drawers.

He said police also found 2.7g in a clip-seal bag in a drawer, along with a mobile phone which contained messages consistent of supplying dangerous drugs (Lister was not charged with supplying dangerous drugs).

Mr Fox said Lister was also found in possession of scales, grinder and water pipe.

Lister was intercepted drug driving on Moores Creek Road on January 3 and he only had a provisional licence.

Mr Fox said Lister was previously convicted for two drug driving offences on two dates in August, unlicensed driving, supplying drugs in February for which he got 18-months probation, plus trafficking drugs in 2017.

"This is his third drug driving offence in five years," he said.

Defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said Lister worked had full time at Dobinsons Spring and Suspension since August.

He said Lister had never had a job prior to starting at Dobinsons and he would not lose this job because of the disqualification period for the drug driving offence.

Mr Gimbert said Lister had the marijuana for personal use.

He said Lister had shown he can stop using drugs, but had relapsed.

Mr Gimbert said probation advised they were not taking any actions for the breach by being convicted for these offences.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale sentenced Lister to four months prison with immediate parole plus disqualified from driving for six months.

