Meth costs man $1000

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
21st Feb 2020 6:00 AM
A MAN who had stayed out of trouble with the law for 20 years was busted in a Rockhampton pokie room with methamphetamines.

Robert James Zackeresen pleaded guilty on February 21 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing a dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said police found Zackeresen in the pokies room of the Leichhardt Hotel at 8.50pm on January 30.

He said as he went to get his identification from his wallet upon police request, a clip seal bag containing 0.5g methamphetamines fell out.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said Zackeresen had been busy working, for the past 20 years but sustained a workplace injury in December was off work at the time. Zackeresen was fined $1000 and a conviction was not recorded.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

