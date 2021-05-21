Menu
Meth dealer caught asleep at Maccas: cops

by Darren Cartwright
21st May 2021 1:58 PM | Updated: 2:14 PM

An alleged drug dealer has been busted in the car park of a McDonald’s after he fell asleep behind the wheel of his luxury car.

Multiple people called police on Thursday evening concerned about a man allegedly driving under the influence, who was then seen asleep inside the parked BMW.

Officers arrived to the fast food restaurant on Turner Drive in West Lakes just after 6pm.

The car park of the WestLakes McDonald’s where a man was found slumped behind the wheel of a BMW. Picture: Google Maps
The outlet is opposite the home of the Adelaide Crows at Football Park and it is also part of the Westfield West Lakes.

Police searched the vehicle and allege they discovered about 130 grams of methamphetamine inside the car.

The alleged drugs found in the car parked at the WestLakes McDonald where a man was found slumped behind the wheel of a BMW. Picture: SA Police
The 38-year-old Campbelltown man has been charged with driving under the influence, driving unlicensed, breaching bail and trafficking in a commercial quantity of a controlled drug.

He was refused police bail and was due to front Port Adelaide Magistrates Court on Friday.

The BMW sedan was seized for further forensic examination.

A reading after the alleged drugs found in a BMW in a McDonald’s car park were tested. Picture: SA Police
Originally published as Meth dealer caught asleep at Maccas: cops

