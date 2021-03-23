Meth dealer lines up a sale while at court for drug offences

A small time meth dealer has avoided actual jail time for organising multiple sales of the illegal drug over the course of a week, including one while waiting at court to deal with charges stemming from her own drug use.

Caloundra's Jodie Knowles pleaded guilty in the Gympie District Court on Monday to distributing between 0.1g and 0.5g of methamphetamine to five different people over an eight day stretch from January 15-22 last year.

She made more than $500 from the deals, the court heard.

Knowles also sold a 75mg sheet of a prescription drug used to treat epilepsy for $100.

The court heard Knowles had previous convictions for marijuana use, and had begun using meth to deal with dental pain and abscesses in her mouth.

The court heard one of Knowles’s deals was organised while she was waiting at court to address charges stemming from her own drug use.

She then began selling small amounts of meth as a way to fund her own habit, it heard.

Judge Ken Barlow said Knowles' willingness to sell the drug even while on bail showed either "disdain" for the legal system or "stupidity".

He said he preferred the former as the reason for her behaviour, saying the fact she had never previously spent time in jail "may have contributed to your disdain for the system".

Knowles pleaded guilty to eight counts of supplying a dangerous drug and one count of dispensing a dangerous drug.

Mr Barlow gave her a 20 month jail sentence with immediate parole, and warned her any further crimes committed in that time would put her behind bars.