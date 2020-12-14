Menu
Police found a small amount of methamphetamine in a Gladstone woman’s car. FILE PHOTO.
Crime

Meth found in Gladstone woman’s car

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
14th Dec 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE woman was found with methamphetamine in her car during a search on November 17.

Simone Therese Aldridge was intercepted at Gladstone, at 2.20am, where police located 0.25g of the drug.

The 48-year-old pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 8 to possessing dangerous drugs.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito asked the court to consider the small amount of drugs found.

Aldridge was fined $600 and spared a conviction.

 

Gladstone Observer

