Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Methamphetamine
Methamphetamine kaarsten
Crime

Meth hidden in soil under air con unit

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
7th Aug 2018 1:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE found 16.7g of methamphetamines buried in gravel underneath an air conditioning unit at a Berserker address on Sunday.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said a search warrant was executed at the residence with police catching Laurie Rene Petersen running out the back door with a substantial amount of money - $20,397.

Sgt Janes told Rockhampton Magistrates Court during Petersen's bail application yesterday that Petersen, once apprehended, told police he also had meth in the lounge room.

Police found two clip seal bags weighing 3.5g each inside a container on a table in the room.

Sgt Janes said Petersen, 45, then declared more meth buried out the front of the house.

He said police found the 16.7g buried in the gravel under the air conditioning unit, packaged for commercial sale.

Sgt Janes said a mobile phone seized by police contained SMS messages about drug supplies.

He said Petersen had criminal convictions in Queensland covering two decades.

Sgt Janes said he also had a Northern Territory criminal history but a copy of it was not available yesterday morning.

Peterson has one charge each of supplying a dangerous drug, possessing a dangerous drug, possessing tainted property and possessing property connected to crime.

Magistrate Cameron Press adjourned Petersen's bail application until this morning.

This was to enable the NT criminal history to be available to the court.

methamphetamines rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Man uses famous rapper's name to hock stolen TV on Facebook

    premium_icon Man uses famous rapper's name to hock stolen TV on Facebook

    Crime HE MAY have stolen a famous rapper's stage name, but he didn't steal his 'it wasn't me' defence.

    • 7th Aug 2018 1:12 AM
    Decade high prices in CQ rural property despite drought

    premium_icon Decade high prices in CQ rural property despite drought

    Property Several high profile sales to families indicate stable market

    GALLERY: Coach confident Cyclones can take for title

    premium_icon GALLERY: Coach confident Cyclones can take for title

    Basketball Rocky team to take on South West Metro in opening round of playoffs

    Man lit fires, threatened cops, assaulted man with machete

    Man lit fires, threatened cops, assaulted man with machete

    Crime STATEWIDE manhunt underway for Capricorn Coast man

    Local Partners