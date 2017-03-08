Meth injector failed to dispose of needles

A MAN who forgot to dispose of hypodermic needles appropriately before police conducted a search of his home has been fined $375.

Raymond Edward Stocker pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today for one charge of failing to dispose of needles.

Police Prosecutor Julie Marsden told the court police conducted a search of Mr Stocker's residence in Darcy St, Mt Morgan, on February 7, 2017, when they discovered the needles.

She said Mr Stocker directed the police officers to the kitchen drawer where the needles were stashed.

Ms Marsden said all the syringes were unpackaged and had hypodermic needles attached.

She said he told the officers he had used one to inject methamphetamines and others for prescription medication.

The court heard Mr Stocker had a three-page criminal history and had last appeared in court for drug charges in 2008.