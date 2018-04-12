Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hopefully your family will forgive you, judge tells dealer who caused 'shame and great stress' (FILE)
Hopefully your family will forgive you, judge tells dealer who caused 'shame and great stress' (FILE) Staff. Sgt. Jamal D. Sutter/USAF
News

Meth maths: 9 customers + 8 months = 4 years' jail

John Weekes
by
12th Apr 2018 5:45 AM

HE HAD a "good education” and upbringing.

But it seemed that counted for little when Steven Mark Foster succumbed to addiction and drug dealing.

A court heard the 30-year old Sunshine Coast man spent months of profits from dealing ice on his own drug habit and basic living expenses such as food.

Foster had about nine customers, Brisbane Supreme Court was told on Wednesday.

Cops searching Foster's home in September 2016 found a few grams of ice, or methylamphetamine.

The typical tools of the trade - tick sheets and electronic scales - were also found.

Foster admitted dealing, and incriminating texts were found on his phone.

The court heard Foster's enterprise lasted slightly over eight months.

Justice Graeme Crow told Foster that drug-dealing "brought shame and great stress upon you and your family”.

But the judge added: "You are able to turn the corner. I'm sure they'll forgive you for what you've done.”

Justice Crow said Foster had a "good education and good employment” before embarking on a life of crime.

For drug trafficking, Foster was sentenced to four years jail.

He will be eligible for parole on April 11, 2019. -NewsRegional

brisbane court drug trafficking forgiveness ice justice graeme crow methylamphetamine qps sccourt steven mark foster tick sheets
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    2000 customers in the bag for Livingstone bulk buy scheme

    2000 customers in the bag for Livingstone bulk buy scheme

    News Huge response to cut-price calico as coast prepares to go plastic-bag free.

    • 12th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    Rocky mayor won't give up fight for suburbs

    Rocky mayor won't give up fight for suburbs

    Council News Margaret Strelow says the issue is urgent, but Bill Ludwig disagrees

    • 12th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    State details how they'll spend $100k for Supercars

    State details how they'll spend $100k for Supercars

    Politics Greater clarity expected on the way forward over the coming weeks

    • 12th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    Honouring a legend: Cricket carnival returns to Rocky

    Honouring a legend: Cricket carnival returns to Rocky

    Cricket 'IT'S all about different communities getting together'

    • 12th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners