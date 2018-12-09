Meth mum dodges jail after passing urine test

A COUNTRY mum, who ran a meth business while raising five children, has been warned she is out of chances if she does not put her kids first this time around.

Kathleen Albertha Brown's sentence of three years in jail with immediate parole is the final chapter in the case against a major south-west Queensland trafficking ring.

The meth and marijuana business was exposed through a police operation which recorded more than 12,000 phone calls and texts between suppliers, dealers and runners across the region.

Brisbane Supreme Court heard on Tuesday, Brown, 30, had sold wholesale and street-level amounts of the drug known as "ice" to Cunnamulla man Michael Shillingsworth and another supplier at Thargomindah over three months.

A search of her Cunnamulla home uncovered a "tick sheet" of customers and sale amounts which ranged between $70-100 depending on the quality of the drug.

She spent more than 200 days behind bars before being released on strict bail last year.

Brown's co-accused were sentenced two weeks ago but she delayed her punishment so she could take a urine test to prove she was clean of drugs.

It was a good move for Brown who walked free from court on Tuesday but not before being told it was time to "find new friends".

Justice John Byrne said while he was sure caring for five children aged between three and 13 would keep Brown busy, it had not previously been enough to deter her from using and selling drugs.

He said "not many meth addicts" avoided relapse and her best chance was to cut ties with other users and seek counselling for the issues which caused her to fall back on drugs when times got tough.

Defence barrister Phil Hardcastle said his client had moved to Deception Bay to start a new life and did not plan to return to Cunnamulla.

