Police found three methamphetamine pipes in the car Aaron Shane Pinner was driving on Barry Street, Yeppoon.

AFTER police pulled Aaron Shane Pinner over for a random breath test at Yeppoon, he became noticeably fidgety.

As he sat in the driver’s seat, he tried to hide things.

That prompted police to search the vehicle and they found three methamphetamine pipes.

The 29-year-old labourer pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court this month to possessing drug equipment in Barry Street on September 17.

Pinner was fined $900.