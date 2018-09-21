Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Meth
Meth Contributed
Crime

Meth user 'smart enough to get a bachelor's degree'

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
21st Sep 2018 6:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN Sanni Pierce's lawyer asked for probation order for his methamphetamine possession charge, the magistrate refused on the grounds he was "smart enough to get a bachelor's degree, he's smart enough to know not to use drugs".

Pierce, 32, pleaded guilty yesterday in court to the one charge. He had been busted with 0.2g of meth while walking along River St, Mt Morgan, at 12.25pm on August 8.

The court heard he finished an arts degree in March.

"Use your brain. Don't have anything to do with drugs," Magistrate Jeff Clarke said as he ordered Pierce to pay a $750 fine. No conviction was recorded.

magistrate jeff clarke methamphetamines tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Rising power costs force iconic club to close

    premium_icon Rising power costs force iconic club to close

    News They've beaten floods and age but after 75 years this is one battle they couldn't win

    Mount Morgan mine tours sadly finishing end of the month

    premium_icon Mount Morgan mine tours sadly finishing end of the month

    Business Safety concerns bring to an end a 12 year era of tourism

    Great Barrier Reef gateway major shopping centre for sale

    premium_icon Great Barrier Reef gateway major shopping centre for sale

    News Complex is anchored by a Coles Supermarket and sold for $28m in 2016

    Mather: We don't want mass medication in our water

    premium_icon Mather: We don't want mass medication in our water

    Health Cr fighting to keep 2012 decision on 'mass medication' in check

    • 21st Sep 2018 7:29 AM

    Local Partners