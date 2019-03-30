Methamphetamine trafficker's long drug struggle

LIFE OF CRIME: A man who trafficked methamphetamine has been jailed.

JASON Ronald Clarke was using $600 of methamphetamines a day, so he turned to a life of crime which included trafficking the highly addictive drug over a 22-day period.

Clarke, 29, was sentenced on Thursday for his brief but busy trafficking period from last year.

He pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton to one count of trafficking drugs, nine of supplying a dangerous drug, one of possessing a dangerous drug over two grams and one of possessing an analogue drug.

Clarke, who has an 11-page criminal record, was on parole at the time he made nine supplies of 7.5g of meth worth $1430 in 22 days between May 16 and June 7, 2018.

Crown prosecutor Alexandra Baker said he was serving an aggravate sentence of 13 months and had spent 18 months in custody since being returned to prison in June 2018 after being arrested for this offending.

Justice Graeme Crow said Clarke's criminal history was "terrible”.

Defence barrister Scott Moon said Clarke had "a brief hiatus” from drugs between 2012-2014, but agreed he had struggled with drug addiction for a long time.

He had been sentenced in 2017 for stealing $24,600 of items between November 29 and February 14 from businesses and homes on the Capricorn Coast.

The court heard Clarke was a homeless teen after his family lost its home and he turned to alcohol

abuse at 15, then using marijuana at age 16 before progressing to methamphetamines.

Justice Crow said when police arrived at Clarke's Yeppoon home on June 6 for an unrelated matter, Clarke ran away from police and threw away 13 clip seal bags containing 3.009g of meth, two bags containing a cutting agent, the analogue drug and $300 cash.

He was then tackled by police who ceased his phone which detailed the trafficking, including sales of half grams and half balls (1.75g) on tick or credit.

"A lot of people have suffered because of your selfish need of drugs,” Justice Crow said.

He sentenced Clarke to 3.5 years prison with parole eligibility on September 27, 2019.