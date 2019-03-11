Menu
File image of about 80g of ice seized by police.
File image of about 80g of ice seized by police. QLD Police
Crime

Methamphetamines found hidden in fire extinguisher

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
11th Mar 2019 10:11 AM
A COURT was told police found 58g of methamphetamine - most hidden in a fire extinguisher - after intercepting a vehicle in North Rockhampton last weekend.

Jason Matthew Blair Campbell and Gracie Rau Oriwa Pearl Gamble were both granted bail last week in Rockhampton Magistrates Court after being charged over the meth find on Saturday, March 2 at 10.15am on Main St.

Mr Campbell's lawyer Zoe Craven negotiated with police that Mr Campbell would have his charges altered to reflect the 3g of meth police found in his shopping bag and not the rest of the illicit substance.

The court was told police uncovered a fire extinguisher modified into a safe in the boot of the car which had more than 50 grams of meth hidden inside.

Ms Craven said Mr Campbell had not been near the vehicle prior to that day and had no knowledge of the fire extinguisher in the boot.

Mr Campbell's matters were adjourned until March 27 and Ms Gamble's were adjourned until May 1.

methamphetamines rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

