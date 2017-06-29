Metho watered down is alcohol, Rocky judge finds

WHEN is booze not booze?

A judge had to answer that question when a man appealed his conviction for possessing a methylated spirits mixture in a liquor ban community.

James Edward Murray was fined $200 at Woorabinda Magistrates Court in February for liquor possession.

On March 9, he appealed the conviction in Rockhampton District Court.

Judge Michael Burnett said Woorabinda was a small indigenous community.

"The community was profoundly disadvantaged, partly as a result of exposure to violence in the context of alcohol abuse,” he wrote in a judgment published this week.

Alcohol possession was banned in the central Queensland community in 2003.

Police approached a group of people in November 2015, then went inside a property, seeing Mr Murray holding what looked like a water pipe.

He was charged for having a bottle labelled as being methylated spirits, with no lid but about 200ml of clear liquid inside.

A policeman said Mr Murray described the bottle's contents as methylated spirits mixed with water.

The officer said Mr Murray was having trouble conversing, and seemed mildly intoxicated with glazed eyes.

At Mr Murray's first court appearance in Woorabinda, he argued there was no case to answer.

Arguments revolved around whether or not methylated spirits fell within legal definitions of liquor.

Definitions including the term "intoxicating nature intended for human consumption” were debated.

The magistrate decided if a person chose to drink methylated spirits, even though it was labelled as not for human consumption, then the law relating to alcohol still applied.

"The difficulty in this case appears to have its genesis in the complaint that the liquor was methylated spirits,” Judge Burnett said.

He said a charge sheet should have named the liquid as "methylated spirits mixed with water.”

Judge Burnett said methylated spirits, with its "unpalatable and poisonous” methyl alcohol additive, was not a liquor as defined.

But once diluted with water or another "mixer” it could become a "spirituous fluid of an intoxicating nature intended for human consumption.”

Judge Burnett was satisfied the fluid in question was a spirituous fluid 'of an intoxicating nature'.

The appeal was dismissed.

