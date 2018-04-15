Metro uni announces exciting training hub for Rocky

From left: Jack Gilpin, Emily Smith, Brooklyn Poacher and Maddison McMorro at a UQ Rural Clinic School.

REGIONAL medical education just moved one step closer to home with a prestigious Brisbane university announcing a rural training hub for Central Queensland.

The University of Queensland launched the Central Queensland Regional Training Hub (CQRTH) on Thursday, ensuring junior doctors receive specialist training closer to home.

CQRTH Senior Academic Clinician Dr Ewen McPhee said the hub extended the mandate of the current UQ Rural Clinical School on Canning St.

"By growing our own health workforce, we will see better care for Central Queensland residents and better continuity of GP and specialist medical services," he said.

"We are going beyond medical school graduation to facilitate streamlined pathways into postgraduate vocational training in rural areas.

"We will work with Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service, training providers and professional colleges to map current training posts, advocate for new ones and provide support for junior doctors.

Dr McPhee said the hub's footprint included Rockhampton, Emerald, Yeppoon, Gladstone and everywhere in between.

"Central Queensland students entering medicine will now have a greater opportunity to complete their training within the region," Dr McPhee said.

Regional Training Hubs are one of three components of the Australian Government's Integrated Rural Training Pipeline for Medicine (IRTP).

The CQRTH is one of three training hubs and is closely aligned with UQ's Rural Clinical School in Rockhampton.