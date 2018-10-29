Menu
Lewis Hamilton is on top of the F1 world yet again.
Lewis Hamilton is on top of the F1 world yet again.
Motor Sports

Hamilton claims fifth F1 world title

29th Oct 2018 7:10 AM

LEWIS Hamilton became only the third Formula One driver in history to capture a fifth world title on Sunday as Max Verstappen won the Mexican Grand Prix.

The 33-year-old Briton drew level with Argentine Juan Manuel Fangio with only seven-time champion Michael Schumacher ahead of them in the record books.

He was adding the 2018 crown to his championship wins in 2008, 2014, 2015 and 2017.

Going into the race, the Mercedes driver only needed to finish and ensure Sebastian Vettel did not win, to secure the title.

He had been wary of a repeat of last year's collision with the Ferrari driver.

"Well, you saw what happened last year with the red car behind," he said, responding to a question about his thinking for the start.

"So, I don't know -- it really depends how we get away, but third place is a nice place to start because you get a good tow from the guys ahead.

"So, naturally, I'm going to be fighting to at least try and gain a position, but, of course, I'm aware of the Bulls ahead."

f1 lewis hamilton mexican grand prix motor racing

