MG club beauties on display at Rockhampton showroom

REBUILDING an MGA roadster from scratch was a labour of love for Jim Armstrong and his mark of respect for a fellow enthusiast who was passing away.

"A bloke from Yeppoon was dying of cancer and he asked me if I wanted to take over his car,” Mr Armstrong said.

"He knew I knew a bit about it because I had two other MGs.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

After he bought the car, Mr Armstrong took two years rebuilding it from the ground up, removing the trim, doors, bonnet and engine.

Having completed an apprenticeship as a motor mechanic, before moving on to mining management, Mr Armstrong had the skills to undertake a thorough restoration.

"This kind of car, you can unbolt the body from the chassis which I had sandblasted in Gracemere,” he said.

"I repaired the motor and gearbox myself and I had the bodywork spray painted in Yeppoon.”

Rockhampton MG's Car and Coffee meet Jann Houley

Sadly, Mr Armstrong's daughter passed away in 2017, three-quarters of the way through the project, after suffering an asthma attack.

"I didn't do a real lot for six months after that,” her father said.

But Mr Armstrong found some solace in returning to work on the Model A and planning to take it on a trip to Tasmania.

Rockhampton MG's Car and Coffee meet Jann Houley

"There's a lot of Kylie went into this; she loved all my cars,” her father said.

The Model A was registered in August last year and he and his wife drove the return trip to Tasmania alongside another couple.

"It's a bit squishy after a while but it keeps up with modern cars on the highway,” he said.

"It's got a real throaty sound but, until you get down this low, you don't realise how big the semi-trailers are.”

The MG Club is planning a return trip to Brisbane in June, sticking to the inland roads around Kilkivan and Kenilworth.