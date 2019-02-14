Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jim Armstrong at Rockhampton MG's Car and Coffee meet
Jim Armstrong at Rockhampton MG's Car and Coffee meet Jann Houley
News

MG club beauties on display at Rockhampton showroom

JANN HOULEY
by
13th Feb 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

REBUILDING an MGA roadster from scratch was a labour of love for Jim Armstrong and his mark of respect for a fellow enthusiast who was passing away.

"A bloke from Yeppoon was dying of cancer and he asked me if I wanted to take over his car,” Mr Armstrong said.

"He knew I knew a bit about it because I had two other MGs.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

After he bought the car, Mr Armstrong took two years rebuilding it from the ground up, removing the trim, doors, bonnet and engine.

Having completed an apprenticeship as a motor mechanic, before moving on to mining management, Mr Armstrong had the skills to undertake a thorough restoration.

"This kind of car, you can unbolt the body from the chassis which I had sandblasted in Gracemere,” he said.

"I repaired the motor and gearbox myself and I had the bodywork spray painted in Yeppoon.”

Rockhampton MG's Car and Coffee meet
Rockhampton MG's Car and Coffee meet Jann Houley

Sadly, Mr Armstrong's daughter passed away in 2017, three-quarters of the way through the project, after suffering an asthma attack.

"I didn't do a real lot for six months after that,” her father said.

But Mr Armstrong found some solace in returning to work on the Model A and planning to take it on a trip to Tasmania.

Rockhampton MG's Car and Coffee meet
Rockhampton MG's Car and Coffee meet Jann Houley

"There's a lot of Kylie went into this; she loved all my cars,” her father said.

The Model A was registered in August last year and he and his wife drove the return trip to Tasmania alongside another couple.

"It's a bit squishy after a while but it keeps up with modern cars on the highway,” he said.

"It's got a real throaty sound but, until you get down this low, you don't realise how big the semi-trailers are.”

The MG Club is planning a return trip to Brisbane in June, sticking to the inland roads around Kilkivan and Kenilworth.

car club mg car club
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    VALENTINE'S DAY: CQ is full of secret admirers this year

    premium_icon VALENTINE'S DAY: CQ is full of secret admirers this year

    Business And read the historial story of how the day began centuries ago

    Big projects driving demand for metal from Rocky business

    premium_icon Big projects driving demand for metal from Rocky business

    News The economy is bouncing back and Greg Adams is busy.

    Past Rockhampton councillor named OAM recipient

    premium_icon Past Rockhampton councillor named OAM recipient

    News Graeme Brady named as one of this year's recipients of an OAM

    Gracemere drug user throws evidence into neighbour's yard

    premium_icon Gracemere drug user throws evidence into neighbour's yard

    Crime He was caught throwing away substances later found to be meth