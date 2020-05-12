Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Proserpine Hospital’s Amanda Cowan (centre) with Nurse Unit Manager Lisa Milne (left) and Facility Manager and Director of Nursing Nicola Young.
Proserpine Hospital’s Amanda Cowan (centre) with Nurse Unit Manager Lisa Milne (left) and Facility Manager and Director of Nursing Nicola Young.
News

MHHS award winners announced to mark nurses’ day

Mel Frykberg
12th May 2020 7:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR nurses with more than 70 years experience combined were recognised today at Mackay Hospital and Health Service International Nurses Day award celebrations.

The 2020 Year of the Nurse and Midwife Award winner Amanda Cowan is a clinical nurse in telehealth for Whitsunday Health Service, a service she helped establish.

McFadzen Award winner Lisa Byrne is an educator across Mackay Base Hospital medical F2 and F0 wards, helping new nurses develop clinical skills.

Nurse Specialty Award winner Susanne Murray has been nursing for 50 years, the past 12 years at Sarina Hospital as a rural generalist nurse, and is also a licensed x-ray operator.

CQUniversity 2019 Graduate of the Year winner Stephen Minger has already secured a position post graduate year due to his constant demonstration of high-quality care.

The James Cook University award for outstanding contribution to student learning went to Brooke Bowman.

The James Cook University award for outstanding contribution to student learning went to the Coronary Care Unit.

Mackay Hospital and Health Service chief executive Jo Whitehead said the health service was honoured to put a spotlight on the work done by nurses, especially during these unprecedented times.

healthcare workers international nurses day mackay base hopital mackay health and hospital service medical professionals
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Defence project with Singapore boosts CQ economy by $6M

        premium_icon Defence project with Singapore boosts CQ economy by $6M

        News Close to $6 million is being injected into Central Queensland’s economy, with three local businesses securing Australian Defence projects at Shoalwater Bay.

        Domestic violence - do your bit to stop it

        premium_icon Domestic violence - do your bit to stop it

        News “Not Now. Not Ever. Together.” Find out why police want you to know what that...

        Unique ‘drive-thru’ wedding ceremony service launches in CQ

        premium_icon Unique ‘drive-thru’ wedding ceremony service launches in CQ

        Dating The increasingly popular wedding concept sees couples legally married without...

        STOLEN: Have you seen this car?

        premium_icon STOLEN: Have you seen this car?

        Breaking Rocky police are looking for a stolen car after it was left unlocked with the keys...