MICHAEL McDouall and his family left their New South Wales cattle property for Kabra, Queensland 21 years ago.

When they arrived they turned their attention and the Coolowie Pastoral Company name to Mangoes and later to Avocados.

From the humble beginnings of 2000 mango trees and 40 acres, Michael is now orchestrating a succession plan handover of over 4000 mango trees, 700 avocado trees and 80 acres to his daughter Jenna and son-in-law Tim Keogh.

Michael said he'll keep hand delivering Coolowie's, now MMM Mango and Avocado/Mavco Partnership (MMM), shepherd and hass avocados even though he's semi-retiring. After all the McDoualls and the Wilsons (from The Waterline) have a long history.

"It takes seven to ten years to grow an avocado crop and the Wilsons and the McDoualls have a history even longer than that," Mr McDouall said.

That history shows the Coolowie Pastoral Company McDoualls and The Waterline Restaurant Wilsons have a long running connection dating back to the 1800s.

"Back in the colonial days, one McDouall escaped from his NSW village and came to Calliope.

McDouall joined forces with Wilson and the renowned Calliope Hereford stud was formed," Michael said.

And rest as they say is history. The two families are now connected forever and the Keppel Bay marina restaurant warmly welcomes MMM's Avocados and Mangoes each year.

Executive Chef Matt Smith said The Waterline have been looking forward to getting the creamy MMM jems back on the menu.

"MMM's avocados are amazing and we've already introduced them into some regionally inspired new menu items like lemongrass poached Keppel Bay bug tail, green tea noodles with avocado and cherry tomatoes. They have a great texture and smooth nutty taste.

"Whether it's on our hearty steak sandwich or in our delicate in a mouse on our Salmon tartare, avocados are a paddock to plate ingredient that is very versatile and no problem to work into our menu," Matt said.

Michael McDouall says their creamy crops biggest problem is they're a very finicky crop to grow but son-in-law Tim has growing a great crop well under control.

"Tim and Jenna do a lot to help the avocados along, they take great care and pride in the crop and it pays off. Demand consistently outstrips supply," he says.

And now the Coloowie avocado's and mangoes are MMM are part of the next generation what will Michael turn his hand to?

"I live close to the water now, but retirement didn't suit me so I've bought a lawn care business from the bloke who cared for my lawn called Cap Coast Coochie," Mr McDouall said