Heartbreaking Schumacher letter emerges

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MAY 9: Michael Schumacher of Germany and Ferrari celebrates with his wife Corrina after competing in his 200th Grand Prix during the Spanish F1 Grand Prix on May 9, 2004, at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Getty Images)

DETAILS of a heartbreaking letter from F1 star Michael Schumacher's wife giving a rare update on his condition have emerged.

Corinna Schumacher, 49, described her husband as a "fighter" in a note revealed nearly five years since his ski tragedy.

The seven-time Formula One World Champion, 49, was left with a traumatic brain injury after crashing on a high-speed slope during a holiday in 2013.

In the emotional letter, sent at an unknown time to a German musician, Corinna said: "I would like to sincerely thank you for your message and nice gift that will help us through this difficult time.

"It is good to receive so many kind wishes and other well-intentioned words - which is a great support for our family.

"We all know Michael is a fighter and will not give up."

It was written as a reply to Hamburg bandleader Sascha Herchenbach who had sent the family a recording of a new song named Born To Fight.

He had composed the track in the months after the tragic accident on 29 December 2014.

Mr Herchenbach, 38, revealed the contents of the letter in an interview with German magazine Bunte last week.

He told the mag: "I had not expected to get an answer and was overwhelmed.

"The letter was handwritten and signed by Corinna on her stationery.

"She wrote that she was very thankful for the gift and helped her and her family over this difficult time."

Race ace Michael's family have remained tight-lipped about his condition - leaving his legions of fans in the dark about his health.

It is believed the 49-year-old German is being cared for by a team of medical experts at his luxury home near Lake Geneva in Switzerland.

He is reportedly receiving £115,000-a-week treatment from a team of 15 physicians and nurses.

But the fresh details have emerged just days after Schumacher's manager issued a statement on the driver's amazing racing career.

It was delivered to mark the launch of a stylish poster to commemorate his record on the track.

Schuey won 91 races in career and the poster depicts him driving his 2000 Ferrari to victory on his way to his first title with Ferrari.

On behalf of the Schumacher family, Sabine Kehm said: "We are delighted to be partnering with ZOOM to raise money for the Keep Fighting Foundation.

"This is a stunning way to celebrate Michael's iconic career and by the way a very beautiful poster."

Last November, Schumacher's daughter has posted an inspirational message to his fans to keep the hope of his recovery alive.

The pair pictured together in 2006.

Gina-Maria, 20, wrote on Instagram: "There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved #keepfighting."

One fan replied: "Magnificent, the power of love, god bless your family #Keepfighting #TeamMichael."

In 2016 his team were forced to deny claims in a German magazine that he was now able to walk with the aid of therapists.

Keep Fighting is name of the Schumacher family's charitable foundation and also one of the driver's favourite phrases.

In 2007 he said: "I've always believed that you should never, ever give up and you should always keep fighting even when there's only a slightest chance."

