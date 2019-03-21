Michaelia Cash guides local small business through red tape

ROCKHAMPTON small businesses were treated to some administrative relief as the Minister for Small Business, Senator Michaelia Cash brought a small business forum to town.

The forum offered local business owners the opportunity to interact with assistance agencies and representatives of Federal Government departments like the Australian Tax Office.

While in town, flanked by Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, Senator Cash announced a $60.1million investment in 'red tape reduction'.

The funding had come from the $300million Small Business Regulatory Reform Agenda.

"Our plan recognises that the private sector employs around nine out of 10 workers and is focused on making sure that businesses stay competitive, keep investing and continue to hire more workers,” Senator Cash said.

"This $60.1million dollar investment will allow small business like farms and cafes to spend more of their time and money on growing their business and less time dealing with red tape.”

Ms Landry said the initiative would benefit time-poor business owners in the region.

"It's not easy to be a small business owner, there are a lot of pressures,” she said.

"Businesses in the agriculture and food industries will also find it easier to meet compliance obligations and find targeted information on how to start and grow with new 'one stop shop' portals.”

The services offered would include centralised online portals to assist Queensland small businesses with services like; food safety requirements, compliance and approvals information, vocational education and training support, and biosecurity and chemical regulations.

Senator Cash said there were also services available to help small business access tricky but helpful tax write-offs and other forms of financial assistance.

Local small business owners who could not make the forum are encouraged to use the online portals once rolled out.