Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Senator Matt Canavan and Capricornia MP MIchelle Landry who last night claimed victory in the seat for the third time.
Senator Matt Canavan and Capricornia MP MIchelle Landry who last night claimed victory in the seat for the third time.
News

VIDEO: Michelle Landry speaks out after landslide win

Christine Mckee
by
19th May 2019 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT was the happiest party in town last night at The Criterion Hotel where Michelle Landry joined her most ardent supporters to claim victory in the seat of Capricornia for an historic third term.

Ms Landry is the first conservative female politician to represent Capricornia, the third National Party member and at the 2016 election became the first to be re-elected.

The electorate's longest serving member was Frank Forde (Labor) from 1922 - 1946. Mr Forde was Australia's shortest serving Prime Minister when he held office for seven days in 1945 after the death of John Curtin.

In her speech last night, Ms Landry thanked her team and her main rival Russell Robertson who she described as very respectful.

"This is the most civilised campaign I've been in," she said.

"Normally there's a lot of union presence but Russell kept that under control.

"At the pre-poll and polling booths we all talked together..."

She also thanked environmentalist Bob Brown who she said united Central Queenslanders "who don't like to be told what to do by blow-ins from down south".

During her last term, Ms Landry had a margin of just 0.6 per cent but she now expects that to be closer to 11 per cent.

More Stories

Show More
capricornia 2019 michelle landry mp russell robertson tmbelection2019 tmbpolitcs
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Key player back for Capras in home game against Redcliffe

    premium_icon Key player back for Capras in home game against Redcliffe

    Rugby League Coach: 'It is a winnable game... we just need to play simple footy'

    Labor concedes defeat to Michelle Landry in Capricornia

    premium_icon Labor concedes defeat to Michelle Landry in Capricornia

    Politics A downcast Russell Robertson thanks the party faithful.

    Democracy sausages the real winner in CQ this election day

    premium_icon Democracy sausages the real winner in CQ this election day

    Offbeat Reinforcements were required to top up depleted snag stockpiles.

    Capricornia's lead contenders place votes, discuss prospects

    premium_icon Capricornia's lead contenders place votes, discuss prospects

    Politics Either Labor's Robertson and LNP's Landry will win the seat.