Michelle Landry's fight for a Federal Dept to be rocky-based

AS the embattled Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack paid a visit to Rockhampton yesterday to announce critical infrastructure funding, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry made her wishes known that the head office of a proposed federal department should be based in Rockhampton.

The proposed department in question would be the North Queensland Water Authority and would be a federal body in charge of overseeing water management and water storage facilities in the north of the state.

"It's something I think would be great for Rockhampton to have a federal agency based here,” she said.

"It will be a Commonwealth agency that I will be pushing to be run from Rockhampton.”

"We are the gateway to the north and I think that would be an appropriate place to put it.”

Mr McCormack said he was well aware of fellow party member, Ms Landry's wish to have the department established on the banks of the Fitzroy.

"Michelle has already been on the phone to me and been campaigning to make sure that part of the authority was here in Rockhampton,” Mr McCormack said.

"I will certainly be taking that on board as I know how important Rockhampton is when it comes to water security and water storage.

"We need the North Queensland Water Authority to run the projects in the area.”

The proposed Rookwood Weir operations would be among the many water storage facilities that would fall under the management of the proposed federal agency according to the Deputy Prime Minister.

The Deputy Prime Minister seemed quietly optimistic the project would have a future in Rockhampton and said many facets of the city made it a potential home for the new department.

"Michelle is arguing that the office should be in Rockhampton and I don't disagree with her,” he said.

"It has to be in one of these regional areas and Rockhampton seems to be a good place.

"We will be appointing a new board soon and making more announcements so watch this space.”

The finer details of the project remain unclear, as does whether or not a local workforce would be employed by the department and in construction.