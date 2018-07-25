Menu
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA — NOVEMBER 03: Michelle Payne celebrates after riding Prince of Penzance to win race seven The Emirates Melbourne Cup on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 3, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia.
Horses

‘Have some respect’: Payne rips into Hawkes

25th Jul 2018 4:08 PM

MICHELLE Payne has taken a swipe at trainer Wayne Hawkes over his comments on Victorian jockeys' push for a pay rise.

Hawkes told racing.com's After The Last on Tuesday, that a pay rise for jockeys should not be a priority for the industry.

He said people only had to look in the jockeys' car park on racedays as an indicator of how well hoops are paid. "They are doing pretty good," he said.

Victorian Jockeys' Association chief executive Matt Hyland said he thought Hawkes's comments "were probably ill-considered, ill-informed and naive to say the least".

Payne joined the debate on Wednesday, and she had Hawkes firmly in her sights.

"Came from a man who's never been hungry or dehydrated in his life. Jockeys risk their lives for these trainers every day, have some respect," Payne tweeted.

The VJA is seeking substantial increases in the current riding fee of $200.

"The job is tough and it's tough for everybody, it's tough for trainers as well, there's no question but to generalise (the issue) around the vehicle that Craig Williams drives is insulting," Hyland said.

Trainer Mick Price also weighed in, saying: "I don't think the industry can afford to pay them any more … If they don't like it, they can go and get another job."

